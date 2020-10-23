G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Recognises FATF's Role In Fight Against Corruption

The G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial has recognised the role of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in the fight against corruption and related challenges. The G20 Ministers, with responsibilities for preventing and combating corruption, met on October 22 to discuss their commitments as G20 members.

The ministers pledged to encourage the effective implementation of the FATF Standards, particularly to tackle the laundering of the proceeds of crime. In their communiqué, the G20 recognised the important role of these instruments in expanding the necessary international cooperation and coordination against corruption and related challenges.

Speaking at the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial under Saudi Presidency, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer said that criminals and corrupt officials are misappropriating funds and misusing government contracts for personal gain even as the world battles COVID-19. Pleyer said that money is flowing out of economies, especially at a time health services need it most.

“As long as it remains profitable, corruption will continue. That is why stopping money laundering is vital to making sure corruption does not pay,” he added.

FATF plenary session

The terror financing watchdog is holding a three-day virtual plenary session from October 21-23, where it is currently reviewing Pakistan's progress on the action plan. Ministry of External Affairs said on October 22 that Pakistan has addressed only 21 action items out of the 27 items parameters laid down by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). During a weekly press conference, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stressed that six important action items are yet to be addressed.

FATF chief said that the vast majority of countries are failing to implement the necessary measures, stressing on the importance of G20 displaying leadership. Pleyer outlined a series of recommendation for tackling persistent problems, including the need to invest in law enforcement to ensure that it has the necessary resources to "follow the money".

“The starting point for G20 members is full implementation of the FATF standards at home. Even small loopholes in big financial centres can cause significant problems in the global financial system. If the G20 shows leadership, it will spur others into action,” said Pleyer during his opening remarks.

(Image credit: FATF)