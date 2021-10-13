G20 Leaders Conclude Trade Meeting With 'strong Commitment' To Multilateralism, WTO

The G20 Summit hosted by Italy concluded its trade meet on Tuesday, 12 October with the leaders reaffirming their strong commitment to expanding sustainable development of trade, multilateralism, and reinvigoration of economies. The meet began with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio calling on leaders of the member nations to "reinforce" the global trade system through the World Trade Organization (WTO), Xinhua News Agency reported. Emphasising on the US-led concept of "Build Back Better", Di Maio also highlighted that the multilateral trading system is "a source of global stability" that will be impactful in reversing the effects of the pandemic on world economies.

"The commitment to 'build back better' for a sustainable, inclusive and resilient economy recovery goes hand in hand with the need to strengthen the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its centre," Di Maio said as per Xinhua, while addressing the delegates at G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting in the southern Italian city of Sorrento.

In a statement, the G20 said it was significant for the nations to work together to mitigate the COVID-19 impact and to spark a sustainable economic recovery while boosting a "rules-based, non-discriminatory, open, fair, inclusive, equitable, sustainable and transparent multilateral trading system."

Noting the downside risks and persisting vulnerabilities, the G20 Leaders at the Summit held in Sacramento joined hands to step up the efforts to communicate the benefits of trade and investment openness. They also agreed to promote inclusive, robust, and sustainable trade and investment growth. The delegates also welcomed the World Trade Outlook and agreed to help it guide the recovery of global trade.

Di Maio promises to 'reinforce' multilateralism

Italian domestic media mostly focused on the Italian Foreign Minister's remarks on the WTO and domestic trade. Speaking about Italy's views on global recovery, Di Maio reiterated the promise to "reinforce" multilateralism and mentioned the country's economy is at the turning point despite the difficulties faced in the past 18 months. Stressing on Italy's promise to help replenish the global economy, the Italian FM asserted that the country will be an "engine of motivation" and continue to work towards creating a "fairer, greener, and more inclusive society".

(Image: AP/PTI)