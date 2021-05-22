G20 Leaders Issue Rome Declaration, Commit To Coordinate Against COVID-19 Pandemic

At the close of the Global Health Summit, the G20 leaders on May 21 issued a joint declaration aimed at coordinating worldwide efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press release, the G20 leaders noted that the pandemic continues to be a global health and socio-economic crisis, with disproportionate direct and indirect effects on the most vulnerable as well as healthcare workers. They added that the pandemic will not be over until all countries are able to bring the disease under control and therefore, “large-scale, global, safe, effective and equitable vaccination in combination with appropriate other public health measures remains our top priority”.

“We affirm our support for efforts to strengthen supply chains and boost and diversify global vaccine-manufacturing capacity, including for the materials needed to produce vaccines, including by sharing risks, and welcome the vaccines technology transfer hub launched by the WHO," the Rome Declaration read.

This very first G20 summit on health marks the beginning of a new chapter in global health policy.



World leaders strongly committed to multilateralism and global cooperation in health. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 21, 2021

Rome Declaration

As per the press note, the declaration is made up of 16 “mutually reinforcing principles" that reconfirm their commitment to “global solidarity, equity, and multilateral cooperation" and to promoting "sustained financing for global health”. The G20 leaders will support and enhance the existing multilateral health architecture. They will promote the multilateral trading system and the importance of open, resilient, diversified, secure, efficient and reliable global supply chains across the whole value chain related to health emergencies.

The leaders will enable equitable, affordable, timely, global access to high-quality, safe and effective prevention, detection and response tools. They said that the group will support low- and middle-income countries to build expertise and develop local and regional manufacturing capacities for tools. They will even facilitate data sharing, capacity building, licensing agreements, and voluntary technology and know-how transfers on mutually agreed terms.

Further, they will be investing in the worldwide health and care workforce and also in adequate resourcing, training and staffing of diagnostic public health laboratories. They will increase the effectiveness of preparedness and response measures by supporting and promoting meaningful and inclusive dialogue with local communities, civil society, frontline workers, vulnerable groups. And they will seek to ensure the effectiveness of financing mechanisms.

(Image: Twitter/ Unsplash)