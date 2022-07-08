G20 Meet Begins In Bali; Blinken & Lavrov Attend First Meeting Since Onset Of Ukraine War

On July 8, the Group of 20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bali, Indonesia got underway with the top diplomats from the United States and Russia attending their first meeting since the beginning of the Ukraine war. The conflict in Ukraine will dominate the agenda for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, according to political analysts. It's pertinent to note that Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be seated alongside some of the war's most ardent detractors at the summit.

Furthermore, the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting is also expected to focus on contemporary issues like advancing multilateralism and contemporary global challenges like ensuring the security of food and energy. As the meeting got underway, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov joined other ministers to address several prevailing global issues. Washington is looking for support from the major economies of the world to mount pressure on Moscow over the invasion of its neighbour.

Blinken tweeted on July 8, "We are committed to working through multilateral organizations to advance shared interests while countering global economic instability and food and energy insecurity, which have been exacerbated by Russia’s continued aggression in Ukraine."

Indonesian FM Marsudi addresses Ukrainian conflict at G20 meet

Retno Marsudi, the foreign minister of Indonesia, which is hosting the summit, brought up the war directly in his opening remarks at the gathering on the tourist island of Bali. Marsudi urged his G20 counterparts on July 8 to "find ways" to end the four-month-old Russian conflict in Ukraine. The conflict has been raging for four months.

The Guardian quoted Marsudi as saying, "It is our responsibility to end the war sooner than later and settle our differences at the negotiating table, not the battlefield. The ripple effects are being felt globally on food, energy, and fiscal space."

The Russian Foreign Minister was present in the room when his Indonesian counterpart brought up the matter of the Ukraine war. Notably, this is the first international forum that a Russian official has attended since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Many other topics, such as contemporary events and the bolstering of multilateralism at the annual G20 troika meeting, were overshadowed by the discussion of the war.

Notably, the G20 is a pre-eminent alliance of the world's major economies. Approximately two-thirds of the world's population, 85% of the world's gross domestic product, and more than 75% of global trade are represented among the largest advanced and emerging economies that make up the G20.

