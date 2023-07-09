G20 Meeting: 450 Artisans From Nomadic Lambanis Community Eye Guinness World Record

At the G20 Culture Working Group meeting here, around 450 artisans from the nomadic Lambanis community of Hampi would try to set a Guinness record for making the highest number of embroidery patches, a senior official said. The artisans would try to create more than 1,300 patches that would be put up on display for the record on Monday, when the deliberations at the meeting would start, Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, said. She said setting the Guinness record would help empower the marginalised community.

"Once you get a world record, once you get a UNESCO tag, you start talking about it and looking at it and therefore, it might actually help these women to increase their potential of livelihood and encourage more people to participate in such cultural and creative enterprises, apart from the consensus that we will try to achieve in terms of the language of the culture ministerial declaration, which would be the focus for the next two days," she said.

The third Culture Working Group meeting under India's G20 presidency begun in Hampi on Sunday and will go on till July 12. The delegates from the G20 member countries, guest countries and international organisations will be part of the deliberations. The third working group meeting in Hampi, Karnataka will have the spotlight on cultural and creative industries and the creative economy.

"The main essence of this theme is basically to capture the economic weight of the culture sector, because most of the culture sector is still in the informal sector. And therefore, the entire extent of the contribution of the creative sector in the GDP has not been effectively captured because we do not have standardised mechanisms or aligned definitions as to what comprises the culture sector. So we are trying to come to an aligned mechanism and consensus," Pandeya said.

At the meeting, an exhibition would also be organised that would talk about the hand-woven textile traditions of India. "Now, we all know that we have very diverse and very rich textile traditions. You go to any part of the country and you have a very distinctive textile tradition of that part. We will be able to showcase a cross-section of textile or hand-woven textile traditions at this exhibition," Pandeya said. She said the government will give the delegates a snapshot of the local culture and cuisine and the beautiful landscape of Hampi.