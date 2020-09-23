G4 Foreign Ministers Hold Talks On Sidelines Of UNGA Amid Call For Reforms

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a virtual meeting with his German, Brazilian, and Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of the 75th session of United Nations General Assembly. India’s Permanent Mission to the UN announced from its official Twitter account that the virtual meeting of the G4 countries is currently underway, without any further detail on the points of discussion.

India is set to join the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for a two-year term beginning in January 2021 and it is believed that the G4 countries will intensify their efforts for major reforms in the council. The G4 nations support each other's bids for permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council.

In February, India, Brazil, Germany and Japan, in a common letter, had demanded concrete action on UNSC reforms since the process has lagged on for over a decade without progress. According to the G4 nations, the vast majority of member states are in favour of expansion in both permanent and nonpermanent categories of membership of the Security Council.

Proposed major reforms

The G4 countries had said that the format of the United Nations’ Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) has long outlived its sell-by date. In a joint statement, the G4 nations stressed that the mandate of the IGN is to achieve reform, not to “endlessly debate it”. The G4 nations have supported the idea of the webcast of proceedings which can usher in transparency and accountability.

On September 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the high-level meeting at the UN General Assembly where he spoke about the dire need of reforms within the world body and stressed the need for “reformed multilateralism”. In a pre-recorded statement played during the high-level meeting at UN General Assembly, PM Modi then stressed on the need for more elaborate reforms in the "far-reaching declaration".

