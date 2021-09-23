G4 Nations Highlight Urgency To Make Effective Security Reforms At UNSC Meet

A high-level meeting of the G4 nations took place on September 22 on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). At the G4 summit held in New York, the member nations discussed the urgency of reforming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in order to make it more "legitimate, effective and representative." The meeting was attended by the Foreign Ministers of all the member countries- EAM S Jaishankar from India, Carlos Alberto Franco Ranca from Brazil, Heiko Maas from Germany, and Toshimitsu Motegi from Japan. Following an individual and joint meeting with all the leaders, Dr Jaishankar affirmed the reforms to be implemented in the UNSC.

EAM Jaishankar took to Twitter to announce the much-awaited expansion declaration of the permanent and non-permanent seats in the UNSC to enable better dealing with ever-complex and evolving changes. "With G4 foreign ministers, send a clear message on the need for reformed multilateralism. Called for concrete outcomes in a fixed time frame," Dr. Jaishankar wrote. The G4 ministers also released a joint statement that explained the potential reforms to be included in the UNSC. Here are the highlights of the reforms announced:

1. The G4 Ministers expressed their strong determination to work towards launching text-based negotiations without further delay in the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN), based on a single document, with a view to its adoption in the General Assembly.

2. The G4 Ministers reaffirmed that it is indispensable to reform the Security Council through an expansion of both categories, permanent and non-permanent seats, to enable the Security Council to

better deal with the ever-complex and evolving challenges to the maintenance of international peace and security, and thereby to carry out its duties more effectively.

3. The Ministers expressed their strong support to the Common African Position (CAP) as enshrined in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

4. The G4 Ministers reiterated their support for each other’s candidatures as aspiring new permanent members in a reformed Security Council.

The reforms explained

The joint decision by the G4 counties sought to witness "concrete outcomes in a definite time-frame." To achieve this, the consensus considered Africa's goal of complete representation in the decision-making organ of the UN.

Next, the two seats in the permanent and two in the non-permanent category will be entitled to the same rights, privileges and obligations as the current permanent members, including the right to veto.

The joint statement also welcomed UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres's readiness to adapt the intergovernmental organisations' need to mould according to the "realities of today." The response came in the context of a statement the UN Chief said earlier. "I stand ready to provide the necessary support," he asserted then.

Currently, the UNSC comprises 5 permanent members and 10 non-permanent ones. The permanent members are Russia, China, UK, the US and France. The 10 non-permanent countries are elected for a two-year term by the UNGA.

