G7 Backs Taiwan’s Observer Status In WHA, Says ‘should Be Able To Benefit From Experience’

The foreign minister from the Group of Seven (G7) countries on May 5 came out in support of Taiwan’s observer status in the decision-making body of the WHO. Ahead of the annual meeting of the World Health Assembly (WHA), which is from May 24 to June 1, the G7 said that the group supports Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the WHO forums and the WHA. They noted Taiwan’s “successful” contribution to the tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic and added that the international community should be able to benefit from the experience of all the partners.

In a joint communique, the G7 group said, “We support Taiwan's meaningful participation in World Health Organization forums and the World Health Assembly. The international community should be able to benefit from the experience of all partners, including Taiwan's successful contribution to the tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Further, the ministers expressed their concern about the situations in the East and South China Seas and emphasized the "importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait." They also called for a peaceful resolution to cross-strait issues and reiterated opposition to "unilateral actions that could escalate tensions and undermine regional stability”.

Taiwan ‘grateful’ for G7 FMs support

Following G7’s statement, Taiwan expressed gratitude for the group’s strong support and thanked all the G7 foreign ministers and the EU. In a tweet, Taiwan’s foreign affairs ministry also welcomed the G7’s call for peace across the Taiwan Strait and in the region.

#G7 support for #Taiwan's🇹🇼 meaningful participation in the @WHO & #WHA, as well as recognition of the country's successful contribution to combating #COVID19, is sincerely appreciated. We also welcome the G7 call for peace & stability across the Taiwan Strait & in the region. https://t.co/F00tBOjPIa — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the G7’s statement came after the US State Department last week called for Taiwan to be allowed to participate in the upcoming WHA mee, citing the nation’s successful efforts against COVID-19 and its assistance to other countries during the pandemic. The US State Department spokesperson Ned Price had noted Taiwan’s “outstanding” control of COVID-19 and its donations of PPE and said that it demonstrates its “strong contribution to global health”. He even added that Taiwan has some of the world’s leading experts in combating the disease and everyone needs to hear from the island at the WHA.

(With inputs from ANI)

