G7 Chastises Myanmar's Junta For Execution Of Activists, Urges To Follow Path Of Democracy

The Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) on Friday chastised the Myanmar junta for the brutal execution of four pro-democracy activists, further calling for fair trials. In a joint statement the FMs of Canada, the US, UK, Japan, Italy, France and the High Representative of the European Union voiced "deep concern" about the political, economic, social, and human rights situation in the military-led country. They also demanded the junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to "immediately end the use of violence" refrain from further "arbitrary executions" and liberate all political prisoners, including ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"We continue to condemn in the strongest terms the military coup in Myanmar and express deep concern about the political, economic, social, humanitarian, and human rights situation in the country," the G7 leaders said in a statement. "We call on the military regime to immediately end the use of violence, refrain from further arbitrary executions, to free all political prisoners and those arbitrarily detained, and return the country to a democratic path," it added.

The G7 leaders stressed that the political killings, the first in over thirty years, displayed the military government's "contempt for the unwavering democratic aspirations" of the people of Myanmar. They also noted the absence of fair trials, adding that it largely violated humanitarian and international law. Further, the G7 FMs also extended condolences to the families of the deceased and "many others who have been killed, arrested or tortured in Myanmar since the military illegitimately took over power in February 2021."

Myanmar military junta executes ex-MP and 3 other pro-democracy activists

The ruling military government, under Hlaing, on July 27 brutally executed 4 pro-democracy Burmese activists in the first use of capital punishment in 30 years. Those executed were prominent members of the democratic opposition – democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu (known as “Ko Jimmy”), former Member of Parliament Phyo Zeyar Thaw, as well as Aung Thura Zaw, and Hla Myo Aung. The leaders protesting for the liberation of Burmese from the military regime were charged with committing "terror acts" and sentenced during closed-door trials, which their peers dubbed as "unfair."

According to BBC Burmese service, Aung San Suu Kyi, who is under detention by the junta, expressed grief on hearing about the death of 4 democracy activists. However, she refused to comment on the matter. Meanwhile, US State Secretary Antony Blinken denounced the "reprehensible act," saying it cannot be tolerated.

G7 calls on Myanmar junta to adhere to ASEAN's five-point consensus

The G7 leaders in their statement called on the military regime to adhere to the Five-Point Consensus reached during the comprehensive meeting at the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) last year. "We continue to support efforts by ASEAN, and call for the military to meaningfully implement all aspects of the ASEAN Five Point Consensus." The decree outlines an inclusive process of dialogue with a broad range of democratic opposition.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)