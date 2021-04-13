G7 Condemns Build-up Of Russian Forces On Ukraine Border, Urges To 'de-escalate Tensions'

The Group of Seven nations (G7) on April 12 called on Russia to cease its “provocations” and “de-escalate tensions” following reports of Moscow ramping up its troops on the border with Ukraine. In a joint condemnation of Russia’s actions, the leading economies part of the intergovernmental organization along with NATO expressed ‘deep concern’ by the ongoing conflict over Crimea between Ukraine and Moscow.

G7 foreign ministers issued a joint appeal on the eve of a NATO meeting in Brussels over the concerns that the years-long conflict in eastern Ukraine could lead to a full-fledged war. The G7 nations include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, said on Monday that they are “deeply concerned by the large ongoing build-up of Russian military forces on Ukraine’s borders and in illegally-annexed Crimea.”

The statement read, “These large-scale troop movements, without prior notification, represent threatening and destabilising activities. We call on Russia to cease its provocations and to immediately de-escalate tensions in line with its international obligations. In particular, we call on Russia to uphold the OSCE principles and commitments that it has signed up to on transparency of military movements and to respond to the procedure established under Chapter III of the Vienna Document.”

“Recalling our last statement of 18 March, we reaffirm our unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders. We support Ukraine’s posture of restraint,” it added.

Ukraine Says Putin Did Not Reply To Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's spokesperson on April 12 has said that he has not yet received a response from Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin regarding the discussion over the escalating tensions at the borders. As per a Financial Times report, Kyiv has accused Moscow of blocking the attempts to initiate bilateral talks in order to handle the rising conflict sparked by the deployment of tens of thousands of Russian military troops near the Ukrainian border. Despite Zelensky's request for talks, the Ukrainian President's spokesperson said that the Russian side has not reverted as the US and European powers worry over military deployment to lead to a full-fledged war.

“The request has been forwarded from the office of the president of Ukraine to the office of Vladimir Putin to have a conversation, a telephone talk. And we have not received an answer yet,” Zelensky’s spokesperson Iuliia Mendel reportedly said on Monday.

(Image credits: The Associated Press)