G7 Decries Taliban's New Decree On Burqa Mandate; 'We Express Strongest Opposition'

After the Taliban's latest draconian decree mandating Hijab for Afghanistan women when out in the public and the subsequent announcement of new penalties for family members to enforce compliance with these norms, the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers lamented the latest rule and voiced their opposition to the same.

“We condemn the imposition of increasingly restrictive measures that severely limit half the population’s ability to fully, equally, and meaningfully participate in society, including the recent announcement on women’s appearance in public along with new punishments for family members to enforce compliance with these restrictions,” a statement from G7 Foreign Ministers regarding the plight of women and girls in Afghanistan, read. “We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union express our strongest opposition and deplore the increasing restrictions imposed on the rights and freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban,” it added further.

'We stand with Afghans in their demand for equal rights': G7

Speaking on the equal rights for Afghan people, the G7, in their statement, added, "We stand with the Afghan people in their demand for equal rights in line with the Taliban’s commitments to all Afghans and Afghanistan’s obligations under international law.” Implying that with these draconian measures, the Taliban is further isolating itself from the international community, G7 called on the extremist regime to lift the restraints that it imposed on women and girls.

"Echoing our joint statement, together with Norway, from March 24, we call on the Taliban to urgently take steps to lift restrictions on women and girls, respect their human rights, and meet the expectations of Afghans and the world to permit their full, equal and meaningful participation in work, education and public life, as well as freedom of movement and freedom of speech, which is crucial for long-term peace, stability and development of the country," the statement read.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Taliban on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing while they are out in public, thereby confirming the worst fears of rights activists. The decree states that women should leave the home only when necessary, adding that male relatives would face punishment if the burqa mandate is breached, starting with a summons and escalating up to court hearings and even jail time.

Taliban's draconian norms on Afghan women

Political analysts have opined that since the takeover of Afghanistan and the removal of then-leader Ashraf Ghani in August 2021, Taliban-ordered restrictions on Afghan women have been noted for being harsh, discriminative, moreover, inhuman in nature too. The Taliban earlier ordered restrictions on women, including the requirement that they cover their faces in public places and accompany a male relative while travelling. In fact, Afghan women were asked to leave their homes 'only when necessary'. Reports suggest that the Taliban's ruling restricting Afghan women and girls from attending secondary school conclusively confirmed the fears of many Afghan women as the previous Taliban regime between the years 1996 to 2001.