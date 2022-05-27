G7 Nations Plan To Phase Out Support For Overseas Unrestricted Fossil Fuels By End Of 2022

A Japanese government official stated on May 27 that the Group of Seven (G7) developed countries are planning to stop providing new public support for overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of 2022 if, they do not have adequate measures in place to reduce greenhouse emissions. Kyodo news reported citing the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the goal is included in a joint statement drafted by the G7 countries for a ministerial meeting on climate, energy, and environment issues, which is set to conclude later in the day in Berlin.

The group, comprised of Canada, Japan, the United States, and major European countries, pledged in June last year at a meeting of their leaders to end new direct government aid for unrestricted international thermal coal power generation by 2021. The proposal commitment implies that the scope of their efforts to combat climate change is broadening. Other issues on the G7 ministers' agenda include whether they will set a deadline to phase out coal-fired power and demonstrate unity in ways to reduce reliance on Russian energy.

G-7 to prioritise "concrete and timely" measures

According to officials preparing for the meeting, Germany, the rotating chair of the G7, has proposed that the ministers set a goal of phasing out coal power generation by 2030, and other European countries and Canada have backed the idea. However, Japan, a resource-constrained country, remains opposed to committing to a specific time frame, while the US has agreed to aim for the goal "in the 2030s," according to officials. According to the draft seen by Kyodo News, the G-7 will prioritise "concrete and timely" measures to achieve the goal of eventual phase-out of domestic unabated power generation.

It also demonstrated their commitment to decarbonizing the majority of the electricity sector by 2035. "We will steadily fade out inefficient coal power generation toward 2030 and replace it with decarbonized thermal power toward 2050 by utilizing hydrogen, ammonia, carbon capture and storage," Japan's industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told reporters in Tokyo on May 27. Hagiuda also stated that Japan will seek to diversify its energy suppliers by investing in liquefied natural gas projects outside of Russia, among other things, in order to reduce its reliance on Russian natural gas.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP