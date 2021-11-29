G7 Nations To Hold Emergency Meeting Amid Concern Over Omicron Variant: Report

Amid growing concern over the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, G7 health ministers are expected to hold an emergency meeting on Monday. The ministers will be discussing the Omicron variant which is spreading across the world and triggering border closures, as specialists scramble to identify the new strain's threat level, reported The Guardian. The meeting will be convened by Britain which is among the nations that have detected the cases of the new variant. The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa last week.

Meanwhile, Fumio Kishida, Japan's Prime Minister, announced that all foreign arrivals have been barred entry to the country due to the new variant. The ban will come into effect from Tuesday, November 30. "We are taking actions with a strong sense of crisis," he was quoted as saying by the outlet. The move comes only weeks after Japan had loosened restrictions on international travel for some nations. The country has now closed borders for travellers from South Africa and eight other countries. Many countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Canada, have implemented travel restrictions. Meanwhile, Israel has put a ban on all foreign nationals entering the country.

Omicron scare forces nations around the world to impose tough travel restrictions

So far, the Omicron variant has been detected in over a dozen countries across Europe, Africa, and Asia. It has also been confirmed in North America, as cases were reported in Canada. Meanwhile, South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has criticised the border restrictions and urged countries to reverse travel curbs as it would severely hamper the economy of African nations. The chief of the World Health Organization in Africa also urged countries to follow science rather than implement flight bans in order to contain the spread of the new variant.

It is pertinent to mention that the new variant has been categorised as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and it was given the Greek name - Omicron. The strain has alarmed scientists and the health community because of its complicated genetic sequence. Besides, it is also the most potent type of the SARS-CoV-2 variation found to date. The variant's protein spike has more than 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, making it far more transmissible than the Delta version.

Image: ANI/Representative