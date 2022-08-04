G7 Slams China For Large-scale Military Drills In Taiwan Strait, Calls For Peace In Region

The Group of Seven (G7) Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union have expressed concern over "threatening actions" announced by China, including the live-fire exercises and economic coercion which could pose a risk of escalation. The G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the US and the High Representative of the EU called on China not to "unilaterally change the status quo" in the region and resolve the issues in a peaceful manner. The statement of G7 leaders comes after Beijing expressed outrage over US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which China views as part of its territory.

"We call on the PRC not to unilaterally change the status quo by force in the region, and to resolve cross-Strait differences by peaceful means. There is no change in the respective one China policies, where applicable, and basic positions on Taiwan of the G7 members," the G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministers of G7 and the High Representative of the European Union have reaffirmed their shared commitment to maintaining the international order, peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. In the statement, the leaders stressed that there is "no justification" to initiate military activity in Taiwan Strait over the visit of a legislator and called it "normal" for lawmakers to travel to countries. The G7 Foreign Ministers and High Representative of EU in the statement further said, "The PRC’s escalatory response risks increasing tensions and destabilizing the region." The leaders called on all parties to stay calm and maintain open lines of communication to avoid misunderstanding.

"We reiterate our shared and steadfast commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encourage all parties to remain calm, exercise restraint, act with transparency, and maintain open lines of communicationg to prevent misunderstanding," the G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union said in a statement.

I join my fellow G7 foreign ministers in reaffirming our shared commitment to maintaining the rules-based international order, peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and beyond. https://t.co/jNk62NM1Dw — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 3, 2022

The G7 reiterates our shared and steadfast commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encourages all parties to remain calm, exercise restraint, act with transparency, and maintain open lines of communication to prevent misunderstanding. https://t.co/Fvtja10KwB — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) August 3, 2022

China launches military drills

China on Wednesday, 3 August, started naval-air joint drills around Taiwan, CGTN reported. The Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force and Joint Logistic Support Force in the sea and air space north, southwest and southeast of the Taiwan island, the Eastern Theater participated in the military drill. China announced the launch of military drills after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan. China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) announced that they will conduct live-fire military drills from August 4 to 7 in six areas that surround Taiwan, CGTN reported citing Xinhua. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that 27 Chinese fighter jets entered surrounded region of Taiwan on August 3.

27 PLA aircraft (J-11*6, J-16*5 and SU-30*16) entered the surrounding area of R.O.C. on August 3, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/m1gW2N4ZL7 pic.twitter.com/Aw71EgmRjj — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 3, 2022

Image: AP