Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Munich, Germany, on June 26 to attend the G7 Summit under the German Presidency. On June 27 today, the PM is set to meet his Canadian Counterpart Justin Trudeau.

The Prime Minister of India will hold a meeting with the President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen at 8.45 p.m. IST and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau at 9.20 p.m. IST.

This meeting between PM Modi and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau will be the first in-person bilateral meeting between the two in four years. The Prime Minister, earlier on Monday, June 27, was welcomed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Schloss Elmau in Munich.

PM Modi’s itinerary for June 27

The Prime Minister of India is scheduled to participate in the plenary session on the topic "Investing in a Better Future: Climate, Energy, Health."

Notably, besides holding discussions on issues ranging from environment, and energy, to counter-terrorism, the German Prime Minister's visit is packed with meetings with G7 leaders and partner countries.

PM Modi is further scheduled to meet with the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, and President of Indonesia Joko Widodo at 5.45 p.m, 6.10 p.m, and 6.30 p.m. IST respectively. Later, a working session on the topic - "Stronger together: Addressing Food Security and Advancing Gender Equality" will be held.

The Prime Minister of India will then hold a meeting with the President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen at 8.45 p.m. IST and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau at 9.20 p.m. IST

PM's interaction with the Indian diaspora

After his arrival in Munich on June 26, PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in a massive event at the Audi Dome indoor Arena. He highlighted India’s growth story and mentioned various initiatives undertaken by the government to further achieve the country’s development agenda.

Prime Minister Modi also lauded the contribution of the diaspora in promoting India’s growth story and acting as brand ambassadors of India’s success.

The G7 Summit

The Prime Minister is on a 2-day visit to Germany to attend the G7 Summit under the German Presidency. The G7 grouping includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, however, the host country (the one who holds the presidency) can invite other countries to the summit as well. So, apart from India, Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to strengthen international collaboration on important issues.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, global energy crisis, global food crisis, security in the Indo-Pacific region and counter-terrorism are likely to be discussed by the leaders at the G7 Summit.

With inputs from ANI/PTI