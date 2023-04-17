G7 Urges Dialogue Between Washington And Moscow As The War In Ukraine Continues

The G7 Non-Proliferation Directors Group issued a statement in adherence to the meeting of foreign ministers in Karuizawa stating that the Group of Seven is in favour of measures to maintain a strategic stability dialogue between Washington and Moscow.

"The G7 supports good faith efforts to continue a US-Russian dialogue on the reduction of nuclear and strategic risks, but negotiation requires a willing partner operating in good faith," reads the statement.

The G7 further criticised "Russia's announced intent to station nuclear weapons in Belarus." To the non-proliferation directors, the move is "a further demonstration of irresponsible nuclear rhetoric."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "In today’s @G7 Ministerial sessions, we discussed many challenges: from Russia’s war against Ukraine to advancing peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific to addressing our shared concerns across the Middle East and Central Asia. We are committed to solving these challenges."

New START Treaty suspended

Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, issued a call to action in late March, urging both Moscow and Washington to resume full compliance with their obligations under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and to begin drafting a replacement agreement. She made the statement at the UN Security Council, which convened shortly after Russia announced its intention to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that, at Belarus's request, Russia would place its tactical nuclear weapons there, just as the US has long done with its own warheads on the soil of its allies. On Belarusian soil, a tactical nuclear weapons storage facility will be completed by July 1, according to Putin.

Putin declared on February 21 that Russia was halting its involvement in New START but was not leaving it. The president emphasised that the Russian side wants to know how the pact would take into consideration not just the United States arsenals but also the stockpiles of other NATO nuclear powers, especially the United Kingdom and France, before returning to the issue of the treaty's renewal. The president approved a law suspending Russia's participation in New START on March 1.