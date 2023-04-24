G7 Vows To Promote Sustainable Agricultural Productivity To Ensure Food Security

Agriculture ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies adopted a statement on Sunday committing to promote policies that support the growth of sustainable agricultural productivity, aimed at strengthening global food security. The ministers issued the statement after a two-day meeting held in the southwestern Japanese city of Miyazaki, which concluded on Sunday, as per a report from Jiji Press.

The statement also addressed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The G7 nations said they are ready to support the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, including through sharing their experience, knowledge, and expertise on demining agricultural land, as well as reconstructing agricultural infrastructure such as irrigation, warehouses, and food processing facilities that have been destroyed by Russia's invasion.

G7 agriculture ministers have compiled an action plan

During their meeting in Miyazaki, Japan, the G7 agriculture ministers compiled an action plan called "Miyazaki Actions" that outlines policies to be implemented by each country to achieve sustainable agriculture and food systems. The plan includes measures such as utilising domestic agricultural resources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting responsible private-sector investment.

Japanese agriculture minister Tetsuro Nomura, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the significance of the G7 statement and action plan, stating that they would make a meaningful difference in ensuring food security. The outcomes of the meeting are expected to be discussed at the upcoming G7 summit scheduled to be held in Hiroshima, Japan in May. In a statement, the ministers said that they were very concerned about the impact the Russia-Ukraine war has had on food security.

G7: Informal bloc of industrialised democracies

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal forum of seven of the world's advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The European Union is also represented in the G7 meetings. The G7 nations are considered to be some of the most industrialised and economically developed countries in the world.

The G7 originated in the 1970s as a forum for finance ministers and central bank governors to discuss economic and financial issues. Over time, it has evolved to cover a wide range of topics, including global economic policy, international trade, energy, environment, health, security, and development. The G7 meets annually in a summit format, where leaders of the member countries come together to discuss and coordinate various global challenges.

The G7 countries represent a significant portion of the global economy, with a combined GDP that accounts for over 30% of the world's economy; their decisions and policies can have a substantial impact on global economic and political dynamics. The G7 discussions and agreements often influence global policy-making, although they are not legally binding.

In addition to the annual summit, the G7 also holds ministerial-level meetings throughout the year, where ministers responsible for various portfolios, such as finance, foreign affairs, and the environment, discuss specific issues in detail. The G7 also engages with other countries, international organisations, and stakeholders to address global challenges and promote global governance.