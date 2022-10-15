G7's Gender Equality Ministers Urge Iran To End Violent Crackdown On Anti-hijab Protestors

G7's Gender Equality Ministers have urged Iran to stop its violent crackdown on anti-hijab protestors. The anti-hijab protests have been going on for a month now and Iran's regime is reportedly cracking down on the protestors violently. In a statement, the Gender Equality Ministers of G7 nations expressed solidarity with Iran's protestors fighting against human rights abuses.

The statement by G7 ministers came after a meeting in Berlin. German Women’s Minister Lisa Paus and her G7 counterparts said, "We call on the Iranian government to listen to the concerns of its own people, to respect their rights and to immediately put an end to the ongoing brutal repression of peaceful protests, which stands in contradiction to Iran's obligations under International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). We applaud the courage of the Iranian women and girls who are peacefully protesting together with their fellow citizens.” The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly and Iran is a member of the covenant.

What is the covenant all about?

Members of the covenant commit to respecting freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, civil and political rights of individuals, right to life and freedom of religion. The statement by G7's Gender Equality Ministers has reportedly urged the Iranian government to “put an end to all forms of persecution and violence against all Iranians, especially against Iranian women and girls. Women's rights are human rights, and the Iranian authorities are obligated under international law to guarantee the equal and full enjoyment of all human rights by all women and girls.” The protests began as a result of 22 year old Mahsa Amini's death in police custody.

She was detained for not wearing her hijab 'properly'. A forensic investigation conducted by the Iranian regime has reportedly concluded that she died as a result of long term illness. The forensic investigation claims that she had some form of brain tumour. This claim has been rejected by Amini's parents, as per reports from CNN. Till now, more than 180 people have reportedly died as a result of Tehran's violent crackdown on the protestors.