Gabon Foreign Min Adamo Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Cabinet Meeting; Condolences Pour In

The Foreign Minister of Gabon, Michael Moussa Adamo, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday. He reportedly died during a government meeting. The Communication department of Gabon took to Facebook to announce the demise of the 62-year-old foreign minister.

Following the death of the Foreign Minister of the Central African country, condolences poured in from all over the world. The Gabon President, Ali Bongo Ondimba, took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the diplomat and his friend. “Our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Michael Moussa Adamo, left today. He was a very great diplomat, a true statesman. For me, he was first of all a friend, loyal and faithful, on whom I could always count. This is a huge loss for the #Gabon. #RIP”, he tweeted. The Gabonese foreign minister started his career as a presenter on the country’s national television. He later joined Ondimba’s party and was a close ally to the President since then.

Jaishankar, other leaders mourn the demise

The Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, expressed his shock over the demise of his Gabonese counterpart. “Shocked to hear about the demise of Foreign Minister of Gabon and friend of India, Michael Moussa Adamo. Condolences to his family and the Government of Gabon for this untimely loss”, he wrote on Twitter.

The Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, said that he will miss Adamo’s friendship and wise advice. “Shocked and extremely saddened to hear of the untimely demise of my dear friend Michael Moussa Adamo, Foreign Minister of #Gabon. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. And to the Government of Gabon on this loss. I will miss his friendship and wise advice.” Shahid wrote on Twitter.

The Russian Embassy in Gabon expressed their "deepest condolences to the government of the Gabonese Republic, to the family and friends of Michael Adamo." According to Sputnik, the embassy in a statement also recalled how Adamo was a supporter of “stronger ties” with Moscow.