Gabriel Fernandez's Teacher Recalls Heartbreaking Question By 8-year-old

Rest of the World News

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez made a heartbreaking revelation in which the eight-year-old asked his teacher whether it is “normal” for moms to hit their kids.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gabriel Fernandez

Netflix crime docuseries The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez made a heartbreaking revelation in which the eight-year-old asked his teacher whether it is “normal” for moms to hit their kid. The six-part docuseries is based on the story of Gabriel Fernandez who faced physical assault from mother Pearl Sinthia Fernandez and her boyfriend Isauro Aguirre.

In one of the episode, Gabriel's teacher Jennifer Garcia recalled when the eight-year-old asked whether violence inflicted on kids was “normal”. When the teacher pressed Gabriel to explain, the kid further queried if being beaten with a belt and to bleed was normal. After the disturbing queries, the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) was alerted on its hotline but no action was taken against it.

On May 22, 2013, paramedics found the kid lying unconscious at his home in Palmdale, California, after they received a call from Gabriel’s mother. He was taken to the hospital where doctors found two fractures in the kid’s skull and three broken ribs. Gabriel’s lungs and groin were severely injured by BB gun pellets. 

'Has me in tears'

Later in the day he was pronounced brain dead and was taken off life support after two days. The couple was homophobic and had inflicted injuries on the kid because they thought he was gay. Social media was heartbroken and furious after watching the docuseries. Check out some of the reactions:

First Published:
COMMENT
