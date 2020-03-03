Gabriel Fernandez's Teacher Recalls Heartbreaking Question By 8-year-old

Netflix crime docuseries The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez made a heartbreaking revelation in which the eight-year-old asked his teacher whether it is “normal” for moms to hit their kid. The six-part docuseries is based on the story of Gabriel Fernandez who faced physical assault from mother Pearl Sinthia Fernandez and her boyfriend Isauro Aguirre.

In one of the episode, Gabriel's teacher Jennifer Garcia recalled when the eight-year-old asked whether violence inflicted on kids was “normal”. When the teacher pressed Gabriel to explain, the kid further queried if being beaten with a belt and to bleed was normal. After the disturbing queries, the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) was alerted on its hotline but no action was taken against it.

On May 22, 2013, paramedics found the kid lying unconscious at his home in Palmdale, California, after they received a call from Gabriel’s mother. He was taken to the hospital where doctors found two fractures in the kid’s skull and three broken ribs. Gabriel’s lungs and groin were severely injured by BB gun pellets.

'Has me in tears'

Later in the day he was pronounced brain dead and was taken off life support after two days. The couple was homophobic and had inflicted injuries on the kid because they thought he was gay. Social media was heartbroken and furious after watching the docuseries. Check out some of the reactions:

#GabrielFernandez was 7 & was murdered by his MOM & stepdad. They knocked his teeth out with a baseball bat, burned his neck, blacked his eyes, locked him in a closet & fed him cat litter. Beat to death. They did it because they thought he was gay.

HOMOPHOBIA leads to VIOLENCE. pic.twitter.com/hf9F0nyNCB — Drebae💎 (@Drebae_) March 2, 2020

i cant stop crying.. i want to hold gabriel fernandez in my arms forever & squeeze him so tight.. such a sweet innocent baby.. i hate the world 🥺🥺🥺 — issababeyyyy!—🦋 (@iisababe) March 3, 2020

The documentary about Gabriel Fernandez has me in tears. All that poor baby wanted was to be loved. How can someone do that to their own child? 💔 — Grace🥂✨ (@chacesmama) March 3, 2020

As someone who works with small children, the Gabriel Fernandez case really hit me. I can’t imagine how anyone can commit an evil crime such as this one. This is a huge wake up call for how UGLY people can be behind closed doors. Love your children, for you are their whole world. — lex 🦋 (@lexis_skinner) March 3, 2020

Gabriel Fernandez loved his mother even though she did all those disgusting things to him. That broke me, he deserved better. pic.twitter.com/sjLtvldLMl — Aly🦚 (@bbyyaly) March 2, 2020

