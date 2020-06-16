Galapagos Tortoise Who Saved His Threatened Species Retires To Native Island

The giant Galápagos tortoise, Diego, who has almost single-handedly saved the threatened species by fathering over 800 hatchings, has been retired to the native island after decades of breeding in captivity, Ecuador’s environment minister said in a statement. Diego was among 14 male tortoises to participate in the breeding programme on Santa Cruz Island that reproduced more than 2,000 giant tortoises since it began in the 1960s.

As per reports, the 100-year-old tortoise contributed to 1,800-strong tortoise population, at least 40% of which he bred, according to park rangers. Now, Diego was returned to his native, remote and uninhabited island, Española, the Galápagos National Parks service (PNG) updated in an official press release. “We are closing an important chapter” in the management of the park, minister Paulo Proano said on Twitter, adding that 25 tortoises including the prolific Diego “are going back home after decades of reproducing in captivity and saving their species from extinction”. Additionally, the 100-year-old Diego as well as other tortoises were quarantined for a while in order to avoid any seeds reaching the remote island from plants that were not native.

Diego, Española Island giant Galapagos tortoise and father to 800 (!) hatchlings of the subspecies, returns to his home island today. ðŸ¥°ðŸ¢ðŸ¥°ðŸ¢ðŸ¥°ðŸ¢ @ConservOptimism https://t.co/1hsTs97NZI — Dr. Edwin Pynegar (@EdwinPynegar) June 15, 2020

Two males and 12 females were left

Shipped from California’s San Diego Zoo, the tortoise that weighs about 80kg (175 pounds), is 90cm (35 inches) long and 1.5 meters (five feet) tall, was a part of Chelonoidis hoodensis program in the first half of the 20th century chosen in a scientific expedition. As many as two males and 12 females were left from Diego’s species alive on Española, and they were too spread out to reproduce, as per reports. Park's director, Jorge Carrion, was quoted saying that the animal contributed a large percentage to the lineage that was returning to Española. He added, there was a feeling of happiness to have the possibility of returning that tortoise to his natural state.

According to a report, The Galápagos Islands, located 906km (563 miles) west of continental Ecuador, is a Unesco World Heritage site renowned worldwide for its flora and fauna. The iguanas, tortoises, and the indigenous species found on the Galápagos contributed to the development of Charles Darwin's Theory of Evolution.

(Images: Twitter/ @Britanniacomms)