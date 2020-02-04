China: Online Games And Video Apps Rise In Demand Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the growing crisis of the coronavirus outbreak, online video games and short video apps have been raking in millions of views and have seen an increase in the number of downloads. People stuck in self-quarantine at home seek entertainment and ways to spend their time.

Bored Chinese play video games

Even companies such as carmakers Tesla and Mercedes-Benz that usually promote their brand in showrooms have been forced to promote their products heavily online. Several car dealers from Mercedes Benz took to the online messaging app WeChat app with a link that displays a full passenger view of what it feels like to sit in a GLB compact SUV. The link also offered close-ups of the seats' leather stitching details and dashboard.

During this time, China usually celebrates the Lunar New Year in which many Chinese travel and gather with family and friends. But due to the recent outbreak and the quarantine imposed in some parts of China, people had to postpone or cancel their plans. The virus has already claimed the lives of more than 400 people.

Read: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 425 In China, Over 20,000 Infected

Read: PUBG, Despite Controversies Surrounding It, Has Potentially Brought Global Recognition To India In Worldwide eSports And Video Games

According to reports, as schools and other facilities have been closed, the number of hours a person spends on their phones has sky-rocketed. Investors across the globe have already begun seizing on the trend. The value of shares in Chinese game publishing houses such as Tencent has risen a full 2 per cent in the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday according to reports.

The shares of Chinese video platform Bilibili saw a rise in almost 7 per cent while the shares of Baidu, a search engine, and e-commerce giant Alibaba also rose. Mobile game developers like Ourpalm saw an increase in the maximum allowed 10 per cent, also on Tuesday.

The strategy simulation app Plague Inc. has suddenly jumped to the top of the Apple store and over the weeks has retained its popularity. The game allows users to take control of a new form of the disease that they are able to name and control.

Read: Does PUBG Qualify As “Violent”, 40% Of New Study Respondents Want Total Bans On Violent Video Games

Read: Playing Pokemon Video Games During Childhood May Have Affected Your Brain

They control the features of this new disease, be it its ability to quickly spread among the population or evolve into a drug-resistant variation of itself. The goal of the game is to infect and destroy the world. According to reports, the game has been downloaded an astounding 78,000 times in January, compared to only 16,000 downloads in December.