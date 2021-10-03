Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Burj Khalifa Illuminated With Visuals Of Mahatma Gandhi

On the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, UAE’s landmark skyscraper Burj Khalifa on Saturday, October 2, paid a tribute to the freedom movement leader by putting up a colourful LED show in his honour. The LED show with changing visuals of Mahatma Gandhi showcased some of his iconic quotes like 'An eye for an eye will make the world blind' and 'the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others'.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal shares visuals of Burj Khalifa

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video of Burj Khalifa with changing images of Mahatma Gandhi and wrote a caption in Hindi which roughly translated to- "On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, his message of non-violence, mercy, love is being given by the UAE by putting his picture on the world-famous Burj Khalifa. +

India marks 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Meanwhile, leaders across the country- including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary. Taking to his official Twitter handle, President Kovind called Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary as 'a special day for all Indians to remember Gandhiji's struggles and sacrifice', and added, "Let us take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India a country of Gandhiji's dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values."

Homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti . It is a special day for all Indians to remember Gandhiji's struggles and sacrifice. Let us take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India a country of Gandhiji's dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also put up a tweet in Mahatma Gandhi's honour. In the tweet, PM Modi asserted that ''His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions."