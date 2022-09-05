Gas Prices In Europe Likely To Hit All-time-high As Moscow Shuts Main Pipeline

At a time when the repercussions of the brutal Russia-Ukraine war are being felt globally, analysts anticipated that gas prices would soar to all-time highs this week after Russia shut down a crucial pipeline to Europe indefinitely. Following Moscow's cancellation of a Saturday deadline for the restart of Russian gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, many commentators predicted that European prices, which have already increased by almost 400% over the last year due to lower gas supplies from Russia, would increase even more when markets would open on Monday, The Guardian reported.

In addition to this, an increasing number of UK firms have claimed that "out of control" energy prices are already causing them to reduce output or axe jobs.

Indicating the situation, an oil and gas analyst at Investec, Nathan Piper asserted, “We are expecting record gas prices across UK/Europe next week as the impact of long-term restrictions of Russia gas supply is absorbed by the market following the indefinite shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.” He added that gas prices would remain volatile, and he expects "a sharp move up tomorrow towards record 700-800p a therm highs", The Guardian reported.

Cost might rise in winter as demand for heating would increase: Experts

Piper continued by saying that the important and concerning issue is that the situation came in the midst of summer; costs might rise when demand for heating rises towards the winter. He further said, “A big price jump next week has major implications on the [UK] energy price cap, and the cost for business/industry, who don’t have a price cap at all.”

However, the impact on the UK, according to Andreas Schroeder, director of energy analytics at the firm, would be "less severe than on continental European markets."

Approximately 4% of the gas and 8% of the oil in Britain were imported from Russia. However, it was just reported that Britain is not importing any energy from Russia for the first time ever as a result of the breakdown of business between the two nations following the invasion of Ukraine. Although this places the UK in a different position than heavily reliant nations like Germany, wholesale markets in Europe have a substantial impact on prices paid in Britain.

It is pertinent to mention that a third of the gas shipped from Russia to Europe was provided by the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs beneath the Baltic Sea to Germany. However, it was only operating at 20% capacity last week when supplies were stopped for repairs.

The Russian state-controlled energy giant, Gazprom announced in a statement that the Russian gas supplies through the Nord Stream gas pipeline were completely ceased as repairs began on Wednesday, August 31, at the sole remaining gas pumping unit at the Portovaya compressor station. The halt was supposed to stay till Saturday, September 3. The sole turbine, which is located at the compressor station in Portovaya, needs maintenance, as per the gas industry company.

