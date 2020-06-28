Gay Pride Events Go Online Amid Pandemic To Mark 50th Anniversary Of First Pride March

With coronavirus precautions in place, the LGBT community and their supporters took many of their events online to mark the 50th anniversary of the first Gay Pride march in the United Kingdom and across the world on June 27. Some activists even took to the streets to celebrate the 50th Gay Pride anniversary, but most of the events are being marked online under the banner Global Pride 2020, a 24-hour stream of LGBTI+ content curated by Prides. Among those who took to the streets to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the London Gay Liberation Front was veteran campaigner Peter Tatchell, who led a group of 12 activists wearing a rainbow-colored mask.

Global Pride

The online event also garnered a lot of support from leaders around the world as the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "While nothing can properly mirror the joy of Pride celebrations in our towns and cities, #GlobalPride is a unique opportunity for people to connect with one another, in unity, across all nations. I send my best wishes to all in the LGBT community celebrating today." London Mayor Sadiq Khan also tweeted his support saying, "Here in London, you are free to be who you want to be, and love who you want to love. Whilst our Pride celebrations this year are very different, they are more important than ever."

Global Pride is LIVE now! #GlobalPride2020



Watch here: https://t.co/vaDMCIcnKn

People also marched in many cities across the world from Berlin to Vienna to mark the 50th anniversary of the first Gay Pride march. In Berlin, it was estimated that around 3,500 people marched through the streets, while in Vienna over 200 cars decked with rainbow flags and unicorn paraded through the city on Saturday afternoon. German foreign minister Heiko Mass took to his twitter handle to show his support as he wrote, "Be proud of yourself! No matter who you love, no matter where you live." Former US President Barack Obama shared a video message showing his support, while Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado appeared online to celebrate the Global Pride event. The first Gay Pride parade was held in New York in 1970 to commemorate one year of the Stonewall riots.

(Image Credit: AP)