Gazprom To Cutoff Gas Supplies To Europe For 2nd Time In July Citing Technical Issues

Russia’s main energy supplier Gazprom on Tuesday announced that it would once again cut gas supplies citing maintenance work. The state-owned company said that it was stopping another turbine at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies gas to Germany and beyond. This comes in less than a week after Gazprom revived supplies at the pipeline after stopping it for 10 days.

As Europe battles the daunting challenge to fill its gas reserves ahead of winter, Russia’s frequent cut in fuel supplies clearly attacks Europe’s vulnerability. According to Gazprom, shipments of natural gas would be slashed to about 20% of their capacity starting at 7 am Moscow time on Wednesday. As of now, it is not known how long will the repair of the turbine continue but it is being deemed to be detrimental to Europe. The continent’s energy crisis aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions, risks inflicting severe economic pain on the bloc, with the rationing of energy a possibility as costs soar.

Gazprom to aid Iran's gas needs

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Russian Energy Giant Gazprom signed a multi-billion deal with Iran after reckoning that it cannot guarantee gas supplies to Europe. According to SANA News Agency, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth US$40 billion was inked between the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Gazprom on Tuesday. It added that the primary deal was signed between the CEOs of both companies in an online ceremony.

Amid stringent western sanctions, the Kremlin has adopted the ‘Look East’ Policy and has been bolstering trade with non-NATO states-particularly India, China and Iran. As a part of the aforementioned deal, state-controlled Gazprom will aid NIOC in developing Kish and North Pars gas fields along with six oil fields. In addition, it would also be involved in the completion of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) projects in Iran as well as the construction of gas export pipelines. It is pertinent to note that Iran is located on the second largest gas fields after Russia in the world. But, American sanctions have slowed technological developments and thus, exports of hydrocarbons.

