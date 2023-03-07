Gender Equality Still 300 Years Away: UN Chief Guterres

Ahead of International Women’s Day, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, March 6, warned that global progress on women's rights is 'vanishing before our eyes'. The UNC secretary-general mentioned that the increasingly distant goal of gender equality will take another three centuries to achieve.

Launching two weeks of discussions led by the Commission on the Status of Women, Antonio Guterres in the general assembly speech said, "Gender equality is growing more distant. On the current track, UN Women puts it 300 years away."

“Women and girls have been erased from public life': UN chief

Highlighting the particularly dire conditions in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan where women have been barred from university education, Antonio Guterres said, "Women’s rights are being abused, threatened and violated around the world. They have been erased from public life." The UN Chief further added that in many countries women’s sexual and reproductive rights are being rolled back.

Antonio Guterres asserted that girls going to school risk kidnapping and assault in many places. The UN chief also complained that there are police preying on vulnerable women they are supposed to be protecting. “From Ukraine to the Sahel, crisis and conflict affect women and girls first and worst,” Guterres said.

Speaking about maternal mortality, Guterres said, "COVID-19′s impact is forcing girls into marriage and keeping them out of school while keeping mothers and caregivers out of paid work."

Notably, the Commission on the Status of Women, during its two-week session is focusing on closing gender gaps in technology and innovation. The secretary-general said the topic could not be more timely because women and girls are being left behind as technology races ahead.

The UN chief further called for urgent action to equalize power between men and women. He contended that there must be increasing education, employment and income for women and girls, especially in developing countries. He called for women’s full participation and leadership in science and technology to be promoted from governments to board rooms and classrooms.