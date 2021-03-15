Last Updated:

'Generous Support': Comoros FM Dhoihir Dhoulkamal Thanks India For Food Assistance

Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal on Monday thanked the Government of India for the generous support of 1000 metric tonnes of rice.

Comorian Foreign Minister

Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal on Monday thanked the Government of India for the generous support of 1000 metric tonnes of rice and called Indians and Comorians as brothers. The Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa reached the port of Anjouan in Comoros with the consignment on Sunday and it was received by Dhoulkamal on Monday during a ceremony, after which he expressed his gratitude. 

Dhoulkamal had a video conversation with the ambassador Abhay Kumar, the glimpses of which were also shared on the official handle of India in Madagascar. 

During a brief visit to Comoros in October 2019, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu had promised to send this consignment of 1000 metric tonnes as food assistance. Tagging Indian Diplomacy and External Affairs Minister, the embassy on Sunday communicated the news with a video in which the naval ship can be seen arriving at the port. 

Next stop Ehoala  

After handing over the consignment to the Foreign Minister of Comoros H.E. Dhoihir in the ceremony on March 15, the INS Jalashwa will travel straight to the Port of Ehoala to deliver another consignment comprising 1000 metric tonnes of rice and 1,00,000 tablets of HCQ, which was promised by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in response to an appeal made by the country for solidarity and assistance in dealing with the humanitarian crisis in the South of Madagascar caused due to severe drought. 

INS Jalashwa also had onboard the Indian Naval training team which will be deployed in Madagascar for capacity building and training of the Malagasy Special Forces for two weeks. The team was deboarded at the port of Antisiranana in Madagascar on March 12. 

It is pertinent to mention here that India and Madagascar share a cooperative bond in the defence sector. In March 2018, when the President of India visited Madagascar, the two countries entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for defence cooperation while many bilateral cooperation projects are still under discussion. 

