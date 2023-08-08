Georgia Marks 15th Anniversary Of Russo-Georgian War, Vows To Reclaim Occupied Territory

In a solemn commemoration of the 15th anniversary of the Russo-Georgian War, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili reaffirmed her nation's determination to reclaim what she termed as 'occupied territory' from Russia. The conflict, which erupted in 2008 over the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, continues to cast a shadow over the region's geopolitics, as per a report AA.

President Zourabichvili took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to reiterate Georgia's stance against Russian occupation, as per a report from AA. She denounced Russia as an 'aggressor and an occupier', alleging that it continues to defy international norms by maintaining control over 20 per cent of Georgian territory. Her firm words echoed the sentiments of a nation steadfast in its pursuit of territorial integrity.

Georgia remains commited to EU accession, says Geogrian President

"Georgia will stick to its EU path," Zourabichvili emphasized, signaling Georgia's commitment to align itself with Western values and institutions. She coupled this ambition with the resolute determination to peacefully restore the nation's territorial integrity, echoing a sentiment shared by many Georgians.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili also participated in the commemoration, laying wreaths near the capital city of Tbilisi to honor the memory of those affected by the conflict. In his address, Garibashvili emphasised the importance of a peaceful approach to resolving the territorial dispute.

He called for a pragmatic and intelligent approach to negotiations, expressing confidence that peaceful means can lead to the restoration of Georgia's territorial integrity. The conflict, which lasted five days in 2008, resulted in the loss of control over South Ossetia and Abkhazia for Georgia, as Russia later recognised these regions as independent states. Despite this recognition, both areas remain internationally recognized as part of Georgia, fueling the ongoing dispute.

As Georgia commemorates this somber anniversary, its leaders stand united in their determination to pursue diplomatic solutions to the lingering conflict. The Russo-Georgian War's impact continues to shape the nation's foreign policy and aspirations for a peaceful resolution that would bring an end to what Georgia perceives as an enduring occupation.