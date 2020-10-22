Georgia: Masked gunman releases three more hostages after prolonged negotiation

A masked gunman, who had raided a bank in Georgia, had released all but three out of the 19 hostages he had taken in, TV broadcaster Mtavari reported. On October 21, the unidentified gunman had entered a commercial bank in Provincial town of Zugdidi at 3 pm (local time), taking in all the 19 people present as hostages. Hours later, he had asked the officials to pay him a sum of $5, 00.000 in return of the hostages.

However, after officials refused to concede to his monetary demand, police had to take over. According to Mtavari, intense negotiation between the gunman and police officials ensued and continued late evening. In the aftermath, most of the hostages were released which included a pregnant woman.

A police sniper carries his rifle to a position near a bank where an armed assailant took several people hostage in the town of Zugdidi, western Georgia

No comments by authorities

Video footages released by police show, the gunman, dressed in military uniform, come out of bank building with three hostages, one of whom could be seen acting as a negotiator between the two parties. As of now, police and local authorities have not commented on the situation, but an online post by one of those released reveal that the assaulter was “given some money” for the release.

In a statement early October 22, country’s interior ministry said that all the freed hostages have been "transferred to a safe area" and that the police operation continued, but didn't comment on reports about the assailant leaving the building with three hostages, Associated Press reported.

