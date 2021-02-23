Georgia Police Storms Opposition Party Offices; Arrests Leader Nika Melia Using Force

Police in Georgia stormed into the headquarters of the main opposition party United National Movement (UNM) and arrested its top leader Nikanor [Nika] Melia in the early hours on Tuesday. The officers used lethal tactics such as tear gas, and excessive force in a violent crackdown against the national movement offices in Tbilisi, according to state press reports. Officers were seen entering UNM building premises using fire engines to climb in through an upper window at around 7:30 am in morning and used chemical irritants before arresting Melia.

In a statement issued shortly after the opposition party chair’s detention, Georgia’s Interior Ministry said that the law enforcement officers acted on the Tbilisi City Court’s orders. Prosecutor Nino Chakhnashvili on February 17 had ruled to take Melia under judicial custody. The decision, according to Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, was publicly declared and those that hindered the arrest were warned not to interfere with the execution of the court’s order. Hundreds of riot police officers barged into UNM premises, pushing against Melia’s supporters and the leaders, and took him under arrest despite objections.

@UNMGeorgia Chair @NikaMelia5 has been arrested this morning in a police raid of the party HQ involving hundreds of patrol police and special forces. Pepper spray was used against the opposition leaders and supporters pic.twitter.com/7XL0nzg4xq — UNM Georgia (ენმ) (@UNMGeorgia) February 23, 2021

Shocked by the scenes at UNM headquarters this morning. Violence and chaos in Tbilisi are the last thing Georgia needs right now. I urge all sides to act with restraint, now and in the coming days. @UKinGeorgia — Mark Clayton (@MarkClaytonFCDO) February 23, 2021

Condemning the police forces’ “politically motivated” action against Melia, leaders of several different opposition parties, members of the Georgian Parliament, and activists gathered outside the building to demand the Georgian politician’s immediate release. Only last week, calling the court’s ruling to arrest the opposition party’s leader as “unjust”, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia turned in his resignation citing the “danger of political escalation”. In a separate statement issued by Georgia’s Prime Minister’s Office, Gakharia said: “I could not reach a joint opinion with the team in parliament over this issue, so I decided to resign. I want to believe that this step will help reduce polarization in the political space of our country.”

Accusing the country’s former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili and his ruling Democratic Georgia party ‘Georgian Dream’ of using political influence against suspended opposition MP Melia, Transparency International Georgia, Atlantic Council, UN Association Georgia (UNAG), Human Rights Education and Monitoring Center (EMC) and other institutions challenged the court’s decision. In an official statement, the institutions said that the police’s forceful arrest of Melia will “further aggravate the current political crisis in the country.”

"The US Embassy appreciates the restraint shown by the authorities and the opposition in responding to the events surrounding the Melia case. It is imperative that all those involved commits to de-escalating the current tensions so that a way forward can be agreed upon. The United States remains willing to help facilitate constructive dialogue in support of maintaining peace, stability, and the democratic process in Georgia," read a US Embassy Statement on Nika Melia.

Complete political impasse

Chair of the United National Movement (UNM) opposition party Nika Melia was suspended from the Georgian parliament under the instructions of the country’s Prosecutor’s Office. A court, later, issued a warrant for Melia’s arrest, saying that he has not posted bail for his release in the case of June 2019, wherein he was charged with incitement to violence for protests in Tbilisi. While he was released on 30,000 GEL bail on June 27, 2020, the opposition leader was accused of removing his surveillance bracelet, for which, an additional 40,000 GEL was added to his bail, in November, last year. As Melia refused to pay 40,000 GEL bail, the Georgian Chief Prosecutor’s Office revoked the bail conditions to detention, a move that was called ‘absurd and illegitimate' by the opposition party leaders. Meanwhile, the ruling party accused Melia of trying to win political points amid accusations that the ruling government was attempting to ‘politically persecute’ the opposition leader.

