Georgia Prosecutors Play Full Footage Of Ahmaud Arbery's Fatal Shooting In Court

In the latest development in the shocking killing of Ahmaud Arbery, Georgia prosecutors played the full footage of the fatal shooting of the black jogger at the trial of three white men, who are accused of his murder. As per the BBC report, the prosecutors argued that the 25-year-old was attacked by men who pursued him out of racial bias. On the opening day of arguments, the court saw the video from the first police officer on the scene.

Defendants claim they were chasing Arbery to make a citizen's arrest

Defendants Gregory and Travis McMichael and William Bryan have denied all the charges saying that they acted in self-defence. Arbery was shot and killed during the confrontation with McMichaels on February 23, 2020. The incident triggered a fresh wave to the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States especially after the clip of the 25-year-old’s final moments emerged on social media months after his death.

The 65-year-old McMichaels and his 35-year-old son, Travis and 52-year-old neighbour, Bryan have said that they pursued Arbery to make a citizen’s arrest that was previously allowed under Georgian law. Bryan filmed the incident and all defendants reportedly said that Arbery had stolen from a nearby construction site. McMichaels have said they acted in self-defence and accused the black jogger of attacking Travis and lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told the jury that defendants “did everything they did based on assumptions.”

Prosecutor showed extended version of footage

As per the British media outlet, Dunikoski showed an extended version of the mobile phone footage taken by Bryan. She reportedly said that Arbery was “under attack by strangers with the intent to kill him” while adding that “the only thing” he did was “run away.” The lead prosecutor also said that that the three defendants didn't just follow Arbery. “All three 'trapped him like a rat' with their two pickup trucks” referring to the words used by elder McMichael’s own words.

The father-son duo of McMichaels is charged with murder and aggravated assault and Bryan who recorded the killing on his phone is facing charges of murder as well as attempting to illegally detain and confine. Travis McMichael has denied the charges and told the police that he shot Arbery in self-defence after the 25-year-old refused to get on the ground. However, Special Agent Richard Dial of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in June last year said that Travis confronted Arbery after the latter ran into a ditch while trying to escape.

(IMAGE: AP)