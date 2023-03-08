Georgia Protests: Why Is Tbilisi Up In Arms Against The Govt? A Moscow Link Emerges

In Georgia on Wednesday a big group of protestors marched towards the Parliament building in capital Tbilisi to voice their opposition to a proposed law on 'foreign agents'. Critics of the bill claim that it indicates a regression in the country's democratic values and brings it closer to Moscow's influence, as per a report from the New York Times. The demonstrators proudly waved Georgian and European flags while chanting, "No to the Russian law!" as they made their way down Tbilisi's main street towards Parliament.

The latest protest follows a violent crackdown by police officers on the previous day's rally, which saw the use of tear gas, water cannons and arrests to disperse the crowd.

Sitting amid the Caucasus mountains, Georgia is home to around 3.6 million people and occupies a crucial strategic position in the region. Its location has made it the focus of geopolitical battles between Iran, Turkey, Western powers, and Russia for centuries. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has only heightened political tensions within Georgia, with the opposition accusing the ruling party of aligning itself with Moscow instead of the West.

The European Council President, Charles Michel has expressed his deep concern over the current situation in Georgia. Michel, who represents the collective interests of the European Union's heads of government, remarked that he was troubled by recent developments in the country.

Government accuses protestors of hooliganism

As the day progressed, opposition politicians and members of several nongovernmental organisations declared their intention to stage another protest in the city center, with even larger numbers expected to participate. The opposition has also urged supporters to hold protests in other parts of Georgia.

Meanwhile, the country's Interior Ministry released a statement accusing protesters of using violence against police officers. The statement also revealed that 66 demonstrators had been arrested and charged with disobedience and hooliganism.

Why are there protests in Georgia

Despite holding a comfortable majority in Parliament, the Georgian government is facing stiff opposition from the country's nongovernmental organisation sector and several prominent news media outlets. Critics claim the proposed law on "foreign influence" is an attempt to emulate Russian legislation and clamp down on Georgia's active civil society.

Under the proposed legislation, any NGO or media organisation that receives over 20 percent of its funding from a foreign entity would be required to register as an "agent of foreign influence." Violators would be subjected to significant fines.

President vows to veto the bill, but does she have the power?

The proposed legislation, which is supported by the ruling party Georgian Dream and the country's Prime Minister (Irakli Garibashvili), passed its first reading on Tuesday and is expected to pass in the second and third readings. Although the president, Salome Zourabichvili, has promised to veto the bill, her role is largely ceremonial and the ruling party has enough votes to override her decision. Meanwhile, Irakli Kobakhidze, the chairman of the Georgian Dream party, accused the opposition of resorting to "unprecedented violence" against law enforcement officials during the protests.

After news of the foreign agent law was set to advance in Parliament, thousands of protesters converged on the Parliament building on Tuesday. Some demonstrators attempted to prevent lawmakers from leaving the premises. Riot police officers, equipped with helmets and shields, deployed tear gas against the crowds, while a water cannon was also used to disperse the protesters and prevent them from approaching the building.

Context

Since breaking away from the Soviet Union in 1991, Georgia has experienced significant political and social change, including a series of revolutions and changes in government. Let's look at the contemporary history of Georgia, focusing on the major events and trends that have shaped the country's political landscape in the post-Soviet era.

Post-Soviet transition and political instability

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Georgia declared its independence and established a democratic system of government. The country's first president, Zviad Gamsakhurdia, was elected in 1991, but his presidency was marred by political instability and economic hardship. In 1992, a civil war erupted between government forces and separatists in the regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, leading to the displacement of tens of thousands of people and the deaths of thousands more.

In 1992, Eduard Shevardnadze, a former Soviet foreign minister, returned to Georgia and assumed the presidency. Shevardnadze was widely viewed as a reformer and worked to stabilise the country's economy and political system. However, his government was plagued by corruption, and many Georgians grew disillusioned with his leadership.

Rose Revolution and the Saakashvili Era

In November 2003, mass protests broke out in the capital city of Tbilisi, following allegations of fraud in parliamentary elections. The protests, known as the Rose Revolution, were led by a group of opposition leaders, including Mikheil Saakashvili, who would later become Georgia's president.

The Rose Revolution led to the resignation of President Shevardnadze and the establishment of a new government led by Saakashvili. Saakashvili was a charismatic leader who promised to modernise Georgia's economy and political system and to bring the country closer to the West. Under his leadership, Georgia underwent significant reforms, including the establishment of an independent judiciary and the fight against corruption.

However, Saakashvili's presidency was also marked by controversy and criticism. His government was accused of authoritarianism and human rights abuses, particularly in relation to the suppression of opposition protests and the treatment of ethnic minorities. In addition, his aggressive foreign policy towards Russia, particularly in relation to the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, led to a conflict with Russia in 2008.

Post-Saakashvili Politics

Saakashvili's presidency ended in 2013, when his term limit expired and his chosen successor, Giorgi Margvelashvili, was elected president. Margvelashvili was seen as a more moderate and conciliatory leader than Saakashvili, and he worked to improve relations with Russia and to address the country's economic challenges.

However, Margvelashvili's presidency was short-lived, and in 2018, the ruling Georgian Dream party, led by billionaire businessman Bidzina Ivanishvili, won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections. Since coming to power, the Georgian Dream party has faced criticism for its handling of the economy, as well as for its approach to civil liberties and the rule of law. In particular, the party has been accused of using the justice system to target political opponents and of failing to adequately address corruption and human rights abuses.