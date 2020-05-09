German Brewery Gives Away 2,600 Litres Of Beer For Free As It Couldn't Sell Amid Lockdown

While the hotels and restaurants closed due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, a German brewery on May 7 reportedly gave away approximately 2,600 litres of beer. According to an international media report, the owners of the Willinger brewery, in the western state of Hesse, decided to give away light and dark beer for free so that they could empty their tanks. Owner, Frans Mast reportedly said that he needed the tanks empty so that he could fill them up again with fresh beer and be ready once the bars are allowed to reopen.

As per reports, several people flocked and stood patiently in line outside the brewery. They also wore masks and kept a safe distance and reportedly took ‘buckets and boxes’ filled with alcohol back home. While speaking to the media outlet, Mast also thanked people and hoped that people are supportive of his brewery once the bars and restaurants reopen.

Mast also reportedly informed that the brewery initially had planned only to give out 540 litres, however, he said that amount was given away within hours. One of the customers also said that she came to help the brewery as well. While discussing her later plans she said that she and family will enjoy the Willinger beer in her garden while sitting under the sun.

Meanwhile, the Deutsch Brauer bund beer association reportedly said that there has been a collapse in sales due to a slump in exports, especially to China and Italy. The association also said that the sales also slumped as restaurants, bars and football stadiums are empty due to the complete lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Furthermore, the cancelling of the Oktoberfest, which is the world’s biggest beer festival, has also affected the sales of the breweries.

Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 276,000 lives worldwide as of May 9. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and territories and has infected more than four million people. Out of the total infections, more than one million have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

