German Chancellor Angela Merkel Calls Situation In Afghanistan 'very Regrettable'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed concern over the situation of women in Afghanistan. Merkel has called the situation in the war-torn nation 'very regrettable', according to ANI. She highlighted that they were unable to achieve an order where the woman could pursue her dreams peacefully despite the "best intentions".

Merkel in conversation with Deutsche Welle wished that a different outcome has been witnessed in Afghanistan, ANI cited TOLO News report. She told the people of Afghanistan that they were 'very sad' as they were unable to achieve what they wished to. She added that there unable to find a political order in the country, where the girl could go to schools for education, a woman can pursue her dreams peacefully. Furthermore, she stated that Germany alone is not to be blamed for the situation as the Afghan people were also unable to get it done.

Angela Merkel says situation in Afghanistan 'regrettable'

"I want to tell the people of Afghanistan that we are of course very sad about the fact that we simply did not manage to achieve what we wanted to do, namely find a self-sustaining political order in Afghanistan, one in which girls can go to school, women can fulfil their wishes, and with lasting peace," ANI cited TOLO News report for quoting Merkel as saying. "The blame for this lies not with Germany alone. The Afghans, for their part, did not get it done either. It is simply very regrettable," Merkel added.

Speaking about the evacuation process in Afghanistan, Merkel said that Germany evacuated a large amount of staff from a war-ravaged nation. Merkel highlighted that they helped in the evacuation of many Afghans who did not work with Germany but supported freedom and democracy in the war-ravaged nation. Ever since the Taliban has gained power in Afghanistan, it has been curtailing the freedom of women. Afghan women have protested against the harsh rules of the Taliban. Afghan women have demanded their representation in the cabinet and have sought equal rights to education and work.

Taliban prohibits Afghan women from working as aid workers

Last week, Human Rights Watch (HRW) stated that the Taliban has barred Afghan women from 'operating as relief workers,' preventing vitally needed lifesaving aid from reaching people in the war-ravaged country. Associate women's rights director at Human Rights Watch, Heather Barr claimed that the Taliban's restrictions on female aid workers are preventing much-needed lifesaving help from reaching Afghans, ANI cited TOLO News report. According to a document reviewed by HRW, the Taliban has agreed for female workers to do their jobs only in three out of 34 provinces as of October 28. A male family member is required to accompany them while they work, making it difficult for them to conduct their duties efficiently.

