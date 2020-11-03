German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp Karrenbauer Goes Into Self-quarantine

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has gone into quarantine after a person from her circle was diagnosed with the COVID-19 infection. According to reports, a spokesperson from the German minister's office said Kramp-Karrenbauer is healthy and has tested negative for COVID-19. The spokesperson further added that the minister is planning to work from home for the next 6 days.

German minister diagnosed with coronavirus

The spokesperson said, "The minister is healthy, her coronavirus test is negative. She made the decision to go into quarantine after it was revealed that one person in her private circle had contracted coronavirus eight days ago. The minister learned about this, among other things, through a special online application tracking the spread of COVID-19 [Corona-App]”.

The spokesperson also said that no further COVID-19 tests for Kramp-Karrenbauer have been planned for now. This comes after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced going into self-isolation after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive person. In a tweet, the WHO chief stressed that it is important to comply with health guidelines amid the pandemic, in order to decrease transmission and take the burden off healthcare systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected 47,237,899 people worldwide with the global death toll reaching at 1,209,786.

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 9,535,926 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 236,831. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

