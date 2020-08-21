German Doctors ‘allowed To See’ Navalny, Wife Urges Putin To Allow Transfer To Berlin

Alexei Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya has requested Russian President Vladimir Putin to approve the transfer of her husband from local Siberian hospital to Berlin, Germany. Citing Navalny’s ‘unstable’ health condition, Russian authorities have denied the permission to airlift him on a German plane with specialist doctors for further treatment in Berlin.

“I am officially asking you for permission to transport Alexei Anatolyevich Navalny to Germany,” Navalnaya said in a letter to Putin, adding that the option for an immediate transfer of the 44-year-old leader under the supervision of top-level doctors is available.

Navalny’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh said that German doctors have been allowed to see the patient but the relatives are not allowed to meet the doctors. She said that not even his wife Navalnaya has been allowed to see the patient was told to wait for a press conference to know further details about the meeting with German doctors.

Denied permission on 'medical' grounds

Earlier today, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "no one sees any obstacles" to Germany’s offer to airlift Navalny out of Russia, other than health reasons. He said that Russian doctors are in contact with the German doctors and Moscow will help in the transfer of the anti-corruption campaigner if needed.

Georgy Alburov, a researcher at Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said that the only reason not to let the Putin’s critic go on a plane with specialists is to deny him high-quality medical support and wait until the traces of the poison disappear. Yarmysh said that the decision was not made by the doctors but by Kremlin, accusing the current regime of attempting an assassination.

“The plane is ready, but there is no approval,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, the German foreign ministry said that the government was in touch with Kremlin to find a solution to the “humanitarian emergency”. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Adebahr told reporters that the government is in contact with Russian authorities so it can contribute to a “professional and transparent solution to this humanitarian emergency.”

