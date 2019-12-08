German Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke Known For Attracting Huge Crowds At Sermons Dies Aged 79

Renowned German evangelist Reinhard Bonnke has reportedly passed away at the age of 79. According to his wife Anni Bonnke, Sources told media Reinhard died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family and loved ones. Reinhard was well known for having drawn crowds in millions during his sermons in Africa and is said to have overseen 79 million conversions.

Claimed to have the power to bring people back to life

In a statement released by Christ For All Nations organisation that Reinhard worked for, it stated that it would be no exaggeration to say that Reinhard's work had forever changed the continent. Reinhard's family lives in the United States. Reinhard's rallies always managed to draw huge crowds, especially in Lagos and Nigeria where he had drawn 1.6 million people back in 2000.

The Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement said the death of Reinhard was a tragic loss for Nigeria, Africa and the entire world.

President Buhari affirms that Bonnke’s crusades in Nigeria, across Africa and the globe strongly accentuated the message of Jesus Christ, & his vision and zeal for the salvation of souls clearly helped the world in understanding the power of love & kindness as universal language. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) December 7, 2019

Reinhard was born in 1940 in Königsberg, Germany in a city that's on the Baltic sea and is right now part of Russia. Reinhard became involved with missionary work at a young age and is also the founder of Christ For All Nations which was at one time headquartered in South Africa and then later relocated to Germany.

However, Reinhard and his activities in Africa are not without controversy. in 1991 there were religious riots in the city of Kaduna in Nigeria after he was given permission by authorities to hold a revival meeting. This caused thousands of other people from diverse religious groups to take to the streets in protest. In that incident, at least eight people were reportedly killed. In another incident, 16 people died in Benin City in Nigeria during a stampede at a Reinhard rally in 1999.

