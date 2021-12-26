German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Vows To Modify Arms Export Regulations: Report

On Sunday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that a new law is in the process to modify the country's military export regulations. This comes after it was revealed that Angela Merkel-led previous government approved a record number of foreign arms sales this year, Sputnik reported citing German news agency DPA. In 2021, the Merkel government approved weapons contracts worth 9 billion euros ($10 billion). Over half of the contracts were approved during Merkel's final days as chancellor, the German news agency reported citing Economy Ministry data.

"As a new government coalition, we have said unequivocally that we will review the previous defence export policies. That is why we are working on a defence exports law that would establish clearer standards for defence export licencing," Baerbock was quoted as saying by DPA. Together with the United States, Russia, and France, Germany has been one of the world's biggest arms exporters. Berlin was responsible for 5.5% of global arms exports from 2016 to 2020, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. It revealed that Egypt, South Korea, and Algeria were among the top purchasers.

Germany to scrap ban on 'advertising' abortions

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Germany's justice minister Marco Buschmann announced that he would introduce legislation next month to remove a restriction on doctors "advertising" abortions from the country's criminal code. He explained that it was one of the more liberal social policies that the new government intended to implement, reported the Associated Press (AP). The existing rules have long been opposed by the three parties that make up Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government, but they were defended by the centre-right Union bloc of ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel, which is currently in opposition.

Justice Minister Buschmann noted that there is a "massive reform backlog" on the social party. Merkel's government agreed to keep the prohibition in place technically in 2019, but for the first time permitted doctors and hospitals to state on their websites that they perform abortions. According to Buschmann, the so-called paragraph 219A creates a "penal risk" for doctors who conduct legal abortions and provide correct information on the internet. "Many women who wrestle with themselves on the question of an abortion look for advice on the internet. It cannot be that, of all people, the doctors who are professionally best qualified to inform them aren't allowed to provide information there," Buschmann was quoted as saying by AP.

Image: Unsplash/AP