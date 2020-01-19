German Foreign Office Apologises For Visa Joke After It Offended Netizens

German Foreign Office has apologised after their joke on immigration went wrong. The office also said that 'being funny' is not their 'strong suit' while referring to their status posted a day earlier saying 'your visa got approved' while following a trending hashtag on Twitter '#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords'. Most of the foreigners got angry as their visa application processes were not simple and had to face a lot of difficulties. Some of them even called the joke, as a 'disgrace'. With the increasing criticism, the country's foreign office not only deleted the tweet but also apologised for posting it in the first place.

Being funny is apparently not always our strong suit. We deleted the tweet below and apologize to all who were offended by this. We know the visa process is complex, and visa decisions can deeply affect peoples‘ lives. Our colleagues take these decisions very seriously. pic.twitter.com/VP7dmH6l05 — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) January 16, 2020

Netizens agree with GFO

Since the office said funny is not their strong suit, netizens agreed with many posting about how Germans, in general, can not crack 'good jokes'. One of the internet users posted how he 'barely' graduated because his visa application got rejected. One Twitter user also said 'humour isn't easy for Germans'. While some hilariously replied saying, 'sorry isn't enough' and asked for their visas to be approved as soon as possible. However, there were still some Twitter users who actually found the previous joke 'funny'.

Twitter has been known for its bizarre and hilarious trends. Recently, another trend captured netizens attention which asked people to simply seduce someone in four words. It was this same trend which according to some Germans 'brought shame' upon the foreign office.

It was hilarious. But I know humor isn't easy for Germans. pic.twitter.com/HGrOyl9ViO — Cicero (@MarcusCicero63) January 16, 2020

No Sorry is not enough. GIVE ME VISA now. — Ahmad Hasnain Khan (@ahmedhusnain) January 16, 2020

German humor is no laughing matter! — Sam Seitz (@samseitz3) January 16, 2020

Those who got offended don’t deserve a visa. 🙇🏻‍♀️ — Sara. (@BauhatSara) January 17, 2020

I laughed tbh — Malcolm Ohanwe (@MalcolmOhanwe) January 17, 2020

If your visa application process did not make people feel less than human, it might have been funny. But it does. So this is gloating in your discretionary power, laughing at people who are subjectted to it. Not cool, and quite out of touch. — Galma Akdeniz (@GalmaAkdeniz) January 17, 2020

