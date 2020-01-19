The Debate
German Foreign Office Apologises For Visa Joke After It Offended Netizens

Rest of the World News

German Foreign Office apologised after their joke on immigration went wrong and also said that 'being funny' isn't their 'strong suit' and deleted the tweet.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
German

German Foreign Office has apologised after their joke on immigration went wrong. The office also said that 'being funny' is not their 'strong suit' while referring to their status posted a day earlier saying 'your visa got approved' while following a trending hashtag on Twitter '#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords'. Most of the foreigners got angry as their visa application processes were not simple and had to face a lot of difficulties. Some of them even called the joke, as a 'disgrace'. With the increasing criticism, the country's foreign office not only deleted the tweet but also apologised for posting it in the first place. 

Netizens agree with GFO

Since the office said funny is not their strong suit, netizens agreed with many posting about how Germans, in general, can not crack 'good jokes'. One of the internet users posted how he 'barely' graduated because his visa application got rejected. One Twitter user also said 'humour isn't easy for Germans'. While some hilariously replied saying, 'sorry isn't enough' and asked for their visas to be approved as soon as possible. However, there were still some Twitter users who actually found the previous joke 'funny'. 

Twitter has been known for its bizarre and hilarious trends. Recently, another trend captured netizens attention which asked people to simply seduce someone in four words. It was this same trend which according to some Germans 'brought shame' upon the foreign office. 

Read -  'Seduce Someone In 4 Words' Trend Triggers Twitter Memes And Laughter Fest

Read -  Pakistani Immigrant To Contest Panchayat Elections In Rajasthan

Read - French Citizen Dies In Custody Of US Immigration Agents

Read - Kidnapped US Teen Rescued Using Snapchat After She Notified Her Friends

