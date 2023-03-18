German Min To Visit Taiwan, 1st Time In 26 Yrs; Berlin Says It Upholds 'One China' Policy

For the first time in 26 years, German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger will visit Taiwan next week, marking the first visit by a German Cabinet minister in 2023 to self-ruled Taiwan since 1997. In an official statement, her ministry confirmed her upcoming visit that will potentially upset Beijing, which labels it as "pro-democracy" external forces against setting foot or pledging military support for the self-ruled island as it is a renegade province of the People's Republic of China.

German Education minister's office noted that Watzinger will hold talks with the Taiwanese government to strengthen the cooperation between Berlin and Taipei across many areas including the semiconductors."The minister will make a two-day visit to Taiwan," a source from the ministry was quoted saying. "The aim of the visit is to bolster and expand cooperation with Taiwan on science, research and education," he added.

Taiwan: An important trade and investment partner for Germany

Germany on Thursday clarified that the nature of the minister's visit would have nothing to do with Taiwan's sovereignty or China, adding that Germany upholds the so-called One China policy that recognises the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government of the island on a de facto basis. While the policy refrains the allies of Taiwan to become trade partners and is against formal diplomatic relations with Taipei, Germany insists that it has "close and good ties with Taiwan."

"Taiwan is a democracy and an important trade and investment partner for Germany which is why regular exchange and also mutual visits from ministers are completely normal," German Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In January a delegation of German lawmakers made a visit to Taiwan, which was derided by China’s foreign ministry that invoked Berlin's "painful past."

“The root cause of the Taiwan problem is precise that the law of the jungle, hegemonism, colonialism, militarism and nationalism was rampant in the world, and China suffered deeply from them,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a briefing.

“Germany has (experienced) a profound and painful historical lesson in this regard,” he added. “We urge these German politicians to earnestly abide by the One-China principle.”