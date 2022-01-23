German Navy Chief Resigns Over Comments On Putin, Crimea; Says It Was 'clearly A Mistake'

Head of Germany’s Navy Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach has decided to step down from his position after his controversial comments on Crimea and Russian President Vladimir Putin resulted in a severe backlash in Berlin. On Friday, speaking at a New Delhi think tank, Kay-Achim Schoenbach stated that Ukraine would not regain the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. He also said that the idea that Russia wanted to invade Ukraine was “nonsense”, adding that Vladimir Putin deserved respect.

The German Navy chief’s remarks caused anger in Ukraine, which summoned the German ambassador to complain, DW reported. The comments also sparked consternation and a swift rebuke back in Berlin as well. Reacting to the Navy chief’s remarks, the German Defence Ministry condemned the statements by Schonbach.

By late Saturday, Kay-Achim Schonbach asked for his dismissal, saying he wanted to prevent further damage resulting to Germany and its military from his “ill-considered statements”. “I have asked Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht to relieve me from my duties with immediate effect,” he said in a statement, adding that “the minister has accepted my request,” as cited by DW.

Germany’s Navy Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach made the comments during a talk that he gave in India. Speaking at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi, Schonbach said that Russia’s actions in Ukraine needed to be addressed, but added that the “Crimea Peninsula is gone: It will never come back - this is a fact”. His comments directly contradicted the official view held by the European Union and the US, therefore, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that it summoned the German Ambassador to stress the “categorical unacceptability” of the German Navy chief’s comments.

The German defence minister told public broadcaster ZDF that the content and choice of words of the statements in no way correspond to the position of the Federal Ministry of Defence. For his part, Schonbach issued an apology on his Twitter account. He said that “there is no need to quibble: it was clearly a mistake”. He added that his defence policy remarks reflected his own personal opinion and in no way reflected the official position of the defence ministry.

Ukraine border crisis

Meanwhile, ​​considering Crimea’s annexation, the latest remarks by the German Navy head came as Russia has raised concerns for the West by ramping up its troop presence near its border with Ukraine. While the West worries that Moscow might launch an ‘invasion’ into its neighbouring nation, Russia has categorically denied such allegations. Most recently, US Secretary of state Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Friday.

Despite reaching no breakthroughs in the high stakes meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister in Geneva, Blinken said that both sides are "on a clear path to understanding". Blinken also described the talks with Lavrov as “frank” and “substantive”. The US Secretary of State said that the discussion with the top Russian diplomat was more a “candid exchange of concerns and ideas" rather than negotiations. On the other hand, Lavrov asserted that Russia has never threatened the Ukrainian people and is also not planning to invade Ukraine.

(Image: Twitter/AP)