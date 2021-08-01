German NGO Sea-Watch Rescues 100 Migrants And Refugees Overnight In Mediterranean

Sea-Watch, a German NGO, claims to have rescued approximately 100 migrants and refugees in the Mediterranean during the night, many of whom were injured, with several suffering from serious "fuel burns" produced by exposure to gasoline mixed with seawater.

The vessel Sea-Watch 3 rescued 33 migrants and refugees from two boats captured by the Libyan coast guard in the Mediterranean search and rescue zone allotted to Malta late on Thursday, as per the tweet of the organisation on Friday morning. Nine unaccompanied children, three of whom were quite small, seven months pregnant woman was also among them.

🔴 #SeaWatch3 rescues boat in distress in Maltese SAR zone during attempted illegal pullback by so-called Libyan Coast Guard. Several people were in the water and rescued by our crew. More were put back into their boat from aboard the Libyan vessel and left behind. pic.twitter.com/FzOx0TCxGu — Sea-Watch International (@seawatch_intl) July 29, 2021

Those rescued came from South Sudan, Tunisia, Morocco, the Ivory Coast, and Mali. According to the witness, many migrants and refugees were already on a coast guard ship when they saw the NGO vessel approaching. The crew of the Sea-Watch 3 got them all aboard. Sea-Watch 3 rescued more than 60 people from an overcrowded wooden boat within the Libyan search and rescue zone in a second operation early Friday.

Six people are in critical condition, three of them are children

Six people are in "critical condition," according to Sea-Watch, which has demanded that Italian and Maltese officials organise an immediate medical evacuation for the victims and their families. According to the NGO, three of those injured were children who had severe burns. It was unclear whether officials in Italy or Malta had replied to the NGO's demands. With better weather, migrant boat movements from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and other parts of Europe have increased in recent months.

Approx 1,100 people have died in the Mediterranean this year

According to the United Nations' migration agency, more than 1,100 people escaping conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East have died in the Mediterranean this year. With 741 deaths so far this year, the Central Mediterranean route between Libya and Italy has been the worst.

For years, Italy and the European Union have been funding, training, and assisting Libya's coastguard in their efforts to prevent traffickers from transporting migrants and refugees across the Mediterranean in flimsy boats to Europe. However, the coastguard has been accused of abhorrent maltreatment of asylum seekers, and charities and human rights organisations have slammed the deal.

Image- @seawatch_intl/Twitter