German Official Says Coronavirus Pandemic Could Last For At Least The Rest Of This Year

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, was recently quoted saying that even though the number of new coronavirus cases has been declining in many parts of Western Europe, the coronavirus pandemic will at least last till the rest of the year. According to reports, the statement was made by Braun on May 7 while talking to local radio.

Easing restrictions

As per reports. Braun said that Germany was not living ‘after the pandemic’ but in reality, the pandemic is ongoing and that it and its effects will be with us for a while. According to reports, Germany officials on May 6 announced that they will be easing restrictions on restaurants, hotels and remaining stores in the future weeks. The German soccer league is also scheduled to resume play sometime in the coming weeks.

Germany that shut down public life in mid-March has seen a rapid decline in new cases. The initial loosening of restrictions began two weeks ago when small shops were allowed to reopen. As per reports, German Chancellor Merkel said that the reopening will be paired with conditions and that all people must act responsibly. The aim of the safety measures is to avoid the need to reimpose a shutdown.

According to reports, Merkel also said that restaurants and hotels are the most critical sectors for health reasons and with the reopening of hotels there will be increased travel and the authorities will have to keep a close watch on the reopening.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 265,094 lives worldwide as of May 7. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to over 209 countries and has infected at least 3,820,864 people. Out of the total infections, 1,303,155 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

