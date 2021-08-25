German Police Investigate Attempted Murder After University Poison Attack

German prosecutors have launched an investigation into a possible case of attempted murder after seven people ingested poison at the Technical University Darmstadt. According to the Associated Press, the police said that one 30-year-old student had been left in a critical condition while the other six required medical attention. They added that milk cartons and water containers had been contaminated with a “harmful substance,” which they described as having a powerful smell.

The police have closed off the affected building and even took away food that had been on-site for further investigation. For now, no one else had come forward with the symptoms but the authorities recommended that anyone who shows possible symptoms seek immediate medical assistance. They have launched a 40-person murder commission under the name "Licht" (the German word for "light"). Further personnel would also be added if needed.

The police said in a statement that they are doing everything to “identify the culprit or culprits” and that, as far as they are aware, there is no longer any “acute danger”.

'Contamination may have been deliberate'

While speaking to reporters, Prosecutor Robert Hartmann said that the authorities believe that the contamination may have been deliberate. But he also added that they currently have no information pointing to any specific person as a possible culprit. Hartmann said that the substance has been identified, but prosecutors won’t publicly name it for now in view of the ongoing investigation.

The prosecutor even went on to inform that one person was affected “relatively severely” by the poisoning, but their life apparently is no longer in danger. In a separate statement, the university’s president said, “We are shocked by the apparent crime that took place at our university”. A statement on the university's website recommended that staff and students, for the next few days, avoid consuming or preparing food that has been stored on the university campus.

(Image: AP)