German President To Give Rare Televised Address As COVID-19 Cases Spike

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will address the nation in a rare televised speech on April 11. Even though Steinmeier’s role in the country’s administration is majorly ceremonial and he addresses the nation only once a year for the annual Christmas message, he will make the appearance at night (local time). As of April 11, the number of confirmed cases in Germany have spiked to 122,530 with at least 2,736 fatalities, the nation’s death toll jumped by 171 in 24 hours.

According to reports, earlier this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel had urged all Germans to stay indoors and practise social distancing over the Easter holidays and mentioned “cautious optimism” that by restricting movement, the spread of coronavirus can be controlled. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 103,846 lives worldwide as of April 11. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,715,971 people. Out of the total infections, 388,934 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

WHO warns against lifting restrictions

The announcement of the German President to deliver a speech just came as the World Health Organisation warned against lifting restrictions introduced by leaders to curb the pandemic. In a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19, major countries have introduced, curfews to prolonged lockdowns making millions confined to their homes unless they have to buy essentials or need medical assistance. WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that "lifting restrictions could lead to a deadly resurgence".

According to reports, while talking to journalists in Geneva, WHO chief said that while on one side, certain countries have celebrated the slowing down of the epidemic including Italy, Germany, Spain, and France, but, somewhere else there has been “alarming acceleration” including certain community transmission across Africa.

