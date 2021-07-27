German Scientists Create World's First Plant Oil-based Plastic; Read Details

The use of plastic products has always remained a staggering concern while at discussions about the environment. While plastic products are versatile in terms of longevity, usage, and cost, at the same time the components leave harmful imprints on the environment and perhaps human health. Meanwhile, German scientists have offered a novel alternative to reduce the impact of plastics on the environment and human health. A group of German scientists has developed an eco-friendly substitute for plastic use, an oil-based plastic that can be recycled up to 10 times for use.

Molecular-level breaking points explained

'The researchers used “breaking-points” on a molecular level to disassemble the plastic back to its molecular components,' Professor Mecking explained in his study. The new method has worked without the enforcement of extremely high temperatures, therefore resulted in more energy-efficient and has a significantly higher recovery rate (approx. 96 percent of the starting material) than earlier established processes.

“The direct re-utilization of plastics is often hampered by the fact that, in practice, mechanical recycling only functions to a limited degree – because the plastics are contaminated and mixed with additives, which impairs the properties of the recycled materials”, Stefan Mecking added. “Chemical recycling” is an alternative: Via a chemical process, used plastic is broken down into its molecular building blocks, which can then be converted into new plastic.

Infused plant-oil base makes it eco-friendly

Environmental think tank Stefan Mecking, who is also the department chair of chemical materials science at the University of Konstanz in Germany explained that the new plastic has breakaway points engineered at a molecular level to allow easy processing. The findings had been published on 17 February 2021 in the scientific journal Nature has mentioned that plastics are also developed with an infusion of new eco-friendly materials like plant oils. The plant-oil base makes it a low-waste, environment-friendly alternative for the otherwise fossil-fuel-based plastics. The plant oil base also synthesized the plastic and produced useful long chains. These were considered more sustainable sources than crude oil and other fossil fuels.

(Input: @StefanMecking/Twitter)