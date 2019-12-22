German Shepard Guides First Responders To House Fire, Wins The Internet

An old video has recently resurfaced after years on the internet and the netizens are once again saying that humans don't deserve dogs because they're too good. In the video, we can see a German Shepard leading the first responder to his owner's house which had caught on fire. The actions of this German Shepard saved the owner and the owner's house.

Buddy saved his owner and his house

The clip was reportedly shot in Alaska back in 2010. Buddy, the German Shepard, in the video was running at break-neck speeds to help his owner. In acknowledgment of his brave actions, the Alaskan State Troopers presented Buddy with a special award for leading the authorities to his owner's property. The owner only suffered minor burns.

After the video went viral people went crazy and applauded the dog for looking out for his owner.

This is Buddy. His owner’s house caught on fire up in Alaska. Buddy met police and led them to the fire, and the work of first responders saved their lives and the home. A reminder that dogs are amazing and so are first responders too. pic.twitter.com/mTdlDeGy0I — Jeremy Long (@JLong591) December 16, 2019



We don’t deserve dogs. They’re too good. 💙 — Jennifer Matthews (@JennMatthews57) December 16, 2019

Another video that has recently been winning hearts on the internet shows the Royal Dutch Guide Dog Foundation, which instructs the guide dogs for the visually impaired, coming up with a uniquely designed Christmas tree on the eve of Christmas with some guide dogs from their foundation.

Brown dogs can be seen seated at the edges and the black dogs were seated at the centre of the tree. The video shows the member of the foundation placing the group of guide dogs on blue flat rectangular stools that were laid out roughly in the shape of a Christmas tree.

