German state bans burqas in schools, says it doesn't belong to 'free society'

A state in Germany has now banned the wearing of Burqas and Hijabs in schools. According to reports, the border state of Baden-Wurttemberg, which had already banned face coverings for schools teacher, has now extended the ban to its pupils alleging that full-face coverings did not have a place in “free society.”

The Angela Merkel led government of Germany has always been in support for the ban, however, the opposition parties have been divided. Meanwhile, speaking about the new rule, Baden-Wurttemberg Premier Winfried Kretschmann asserted that he imposed the ban for “exceptional cases”. Explaining further he said that although it wasn’t unusual for school girls to wear full-face coverings, he believed that burqas and Hijabs did not belong “free society” and that they might prove difficult for girls to wear in universities.

The controversial ban which was implemented on July 21 prevents primary and secondary schools girls from wearing any kind of face coverings and veils. Supporting the decision, the ruling party leaders of the state, Sandra Detzer and Oliver Hildenbrand have called niqab and burqa symbol of oppression. This comes as Netherlands, France, Denmark and Austria have already legislation banning full-face coverings.

In 2018, Denmark joined other European countries to impose a 'burqa ban'. According to an international media outlet, the law allows people to cover their face when there is a “recognizable purpose” like cold weather or complying with other legal requirements, such as using motorcycle helmets under Danish traffic rules.

