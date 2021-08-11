Last Updated:

German Train Drivers Go On Three-day Nationwide Strike Starting Aug 10 Over Wage Dispute

On Monday, German Train Driver's Union (GDL) announced that they shall observe a strike over wage row with German rail operator Deutsch Bahn.

German train drivers have announced a nationwide strike for three days, from August 10 to 13. On Monday, German Train Driver's Union (GDL) announced that they shall observe a strike over a wage row with German rail operator Deutsch Bahn. The three-day strike will end on Friday at 2 pm. Freight train operations will remain suspended from late Tuesday, while passenger trains will stop on Wednesday morning, the German Train Driver's Union (GDL) said on Tuesday. The strike was favoured by 95% of union members after the operating company, Deutsch Bahn, failed to reach a conclusion over the payment dispute and industrial negotiations. The railway operator took to Twitter to announce the three-day strike.

Deutsch Bahn refuses to comply with the GDL's demands

The union, comprising about 37,000 members, has demanded a 3.2% salary hike and a one-time coronavirus bonus of 600 euros ($702), said GDL head Claus Weselky. However, Deutsch Bahn has refused to accept the demands explaining the losses incurred during the pandemic and the floods that wiped off many rail tracks. Meanwhile, the operating company offered revised proposals to align with the union's demand, they said in a statement.

Revised proposals far from reality: GDL

Although, GDL refused the proposal claiming it to be far from reality. “They are talking about new and improved offers made to us. This has nothing to do with the reality,” Weselky told local reporters. He also added that the latest proposal was not negotiable for them. Furthermore, he accused the operating company of "manipulation" and misleading the public about the discussions in the meeting.

Summer vacationers in trouble

German vacationers have suffered a severe hole in their summer plans amid the row between the operators and the driver's union. As per reports, many German states are going through summer holidays. And there has been a hike in the sale of tickets just ahead of the strike announcement. Following the announcement, many complained of being stranded due to late information, while some pointed out the negligible amount of refunds sanctioned by the rail operators. The operators informed that the refunds would further add to the supply and logistical issues already plaguing the industry.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: Unsplash/ representative

